Police looking for man who exposed himself at convenience store

REXBURG — Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident that occurred at a convenience store Thursday.

A man in his 50s or 60s walked into Maverik at 200 East 1st North around 11:35 a.m. His pants were ripped and his genitals were visible, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.

The man left in a blue Ford Mustang but called the store a few hours later and told the female employee he had put on the wrong pair of pants.

“He said he had two identical pairs of pants. The crotch area was missing in one of them and he told the worker that he didn’t realize he was wearing that pair,” Lewis says.

The man reportedly asked the woman if the incident “ruined his chances with her.”

The employee called police on Friday and officers continue to investigate.