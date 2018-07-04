Police looking for missing woman in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are requesting the public’s help to find 48-year-old Lorraine Curtis, who went missing Wednesday along the Snake River in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook said Curtis was last seen walking southbound on the east side of the river on Pancheri Drive around 10 a.m.

She was wearing a yellow Hawaiian-style shirt and is approximately 5’8″ and has black hair.

She had a shepherd mix dog with her.

If you see her, please call police at (208) 529-1200.