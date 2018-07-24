Police search for vandals who broke 17 windows at local elementary school

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at Fox Hollow Elementary School in Idaho Falls.

Early Tuesday morning school, custodian Kody Empey discovered 17 exterior window panes had been broken by concrete paving stones, which were found inside the building. The damaged windows were at four classrooms in the building, he said.

Police reports show there were no signs of entry into the school, but the damage was extensive.

Most of the windows were double pane glass, which is expensive to replace. Police estimate the total damage to be around $7,000.

Police believe the vandalism occurred between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. A surveillance camera captured a pickup truck entering the parking lot around 11:30 p.m. and exiting the lot approximately an hour later. The truck is dark in color and is a newer model, but more review of surveillance needs to be completed before police will have more information.

Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne confirmed this isn’t the only incident of vandalism in recent weeks, but it is the largest. There have been three other instances of vandalism at the school on July 10, July 19, and July 23, when one or two windows were broken, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release.

Police suspect the vandalism incidents which reportedly occurred on July 23rd and 24th may have been done by the same person or people.

“We hope the community steps up and contacts the police with any information so we can resolve the problem,” Wimborne told EastIdahoNews.com.

Bonneville-Idaho Falls Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information which may lead to an arrest. If you can help police identify the suspect(s), call Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crimestoppers at (208) 522-1983.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department