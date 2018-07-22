Police seek another walkaway inmate from corrections facility in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking an offender who walked away from a work assignment along U.S. Highway 20, north of Idaho Falls.

Randall Grant Brunette, Jr., 35, was reported as a walkaway just before 8 p.m. Saturday, according to an Idaho Department of Corrections news release.

Brunette has black hair, brown eyes, and a light brown complexion. He is 5’8” and weighs 195 pounds.

He was housed at the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center. Community Reentry Centers are minimum-security facilities that allow certain inmates who are close to being released a chance to reunite with their families, prepare for their release and reintegrate into the community. The centers allow inmates the chance for community-based employment, treatment programs, support groups and community service, according to IDOC officials.

Brunette was sentenced December 23, 2013, in Bannock County to four to seven years for possession of a controlled substance.

Other walkaways ‘

An offender that walked away from a work crew in Pocatello on Friday was back in custody on Saturday.

Kirsten Walz, was arrested without incident at 4 p.m. today at a private Pocatello residence, according to an IDOC news release.

In April, another man escaped from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center for about a week before he was arrested again.