Police: Woman dies after husband mistakenly hits her with car in Utah

MURRAY, Utah — An elderly woman died Sunday after police say she got out of the car and her husband mistakenly hit the gas pedal, striking her.

The incident took place just after 1 p.m. Sunday near 5900 South LaSalle Drive, Murray Police Sgt. Ross Huff said. The couple, both in their late 90s, were returning home from church, he said.

The woman had gotten out of the car to open the garage door when it appears the man mistakenly accelerated, Huff said.

She died after the crash, Huff said. KSL.com reports he did not release the name of either person involved in the crash.

There was no one else involved in the crash, Huff said. This story will be updated as more information is released.