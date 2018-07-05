Power outage planned for parts of Idaho Falls Friday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — A planned outage is scheduled in the residential neighborhoods between St. Clair Road, East 25th Street, Baltic Avenue and 17th Street on Friday, July 6. The outage will be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Idaho Falls Power needs to shut off electricity to enable our contracted tree service professionals to trim a pine tree currently affecting a primary power line safely. Tree trimming is essential to ensure there is no interference with the operations and maintenance of primary electric lines and equipment.

Idaho Falls Power understands this will be an inconvenience to our customers. We appreciate their patience while we complete this task.

If anyone has questions, contact IFP at (208) 612-8430.