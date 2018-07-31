Red flag warning issued in eastern and southern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — It’s hot and dry today and any fires that develop or are already burning could spread rapidly.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday in the following counties: Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Fremont, Teton, Clark, Butte, Lemhi, Custer, Bannock, Caribou, Oneida, Power, Franklin, Cassia and Twin Falls.

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted throughout eastern and southern Idaho.

Wind gusts of between 25 to 30 mph are expected and humidity is below 15 percent throughout the region.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Fremont County has issued a burn ban for the duration of the warning.

There are a number of active, partially contained, or recently extinguished fires in eastern and central Idaho right now.