Red flag warning issued in several counties

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

  Published at  | 
Updated at

SALMON — A red flag warning has been issued for large parts of Lemhi, Butte, and Custer counties for Tuesday afternoon.

Starting at noon until 9 p.m., the region is forecast to have strong winds of 12 to 17 mph with gusts of 25 mph and low humidity of 12 to 16 percent.

A red flag warning means that conditions are ideal for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The warning is based on these criteria for southeastern Idaho:

  • Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
  • Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, regardless of rainfall.
  • Other high-impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

