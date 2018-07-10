Red flag warning issued in several counties
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
SALMON — A red flag warning has been issued for large parts of Lemhi, Butte, and Custer counties for Tuesday afternoon.
Starting at noon until 9 p.m., the region is forecast to have strong winds of 12 to 17 mph with gusts of 25 mph and low humidity of 12 to 16 percent.
A red flag warning means that conditions are ideal for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
The warning is based on these criteria for southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, regardless of rainfall.
- Other high-impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
