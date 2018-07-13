Search underway for swimmer missing at St. Anthony Sandbar

Share This

ST. ANTHONY — Crews are searching for a 22-year-old man who disappeared after diving into the Henrys Fork of the Snake River at the St. Anthony Sandbar.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the swimmer did not surface after going into the water and someone called 911. Boats are in the river looking for the man and a helicopter is assisting in rescue efforts.

Community members with flashlights are on the scene looking for any sign of the swimmer, who vanished around 9:05 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reported on the scene. We will post updates as we learn them.