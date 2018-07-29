Search underway in Wyoming for teenager missing over 24 hours

PINEDALE, Wyoming — A search is underway near Pinedale, Wyoming for a missing teenage boy from Draper, Utah.

Garrett Hunter is 13-years-old and was part of a 20 member Boy Scout hiking group on a 50-mile trip in the area. Authorities say he somehow became separated from his group around 9:30 a.m. Saturday as the group headed back to the Elkhart trailhead via the Pole Creek Trail. The scouts were in the area of Mary’s Lake in the Wind River Range. It’s unknown where exactly on the trail he became lost.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that Garrett was missing. A six member team from TipTop Search and Rescue, along with a Sublette County contracted helicopter, searched all day and were unable to find Garrett.

On Sunday morning, 20 TipTop Search and Rescue members, along with members of Teton County Search and Rescue, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and WYK9 from Jackson Hole, deployed to the area. Around 40 self-deployed volunteers arrived from Utah and are self-searching in coordination with TipTop Search and Rescue operations.

Garrett is 5-foot-9, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and had a backpack. Authorities say Garrett has Asperger’s syndrome and may not approach anyone for help.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls and requests for volunteers but, as this time, additional help is not needed.

