Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Bonneville County

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the Idaho Falls area until 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

At 4:30 p.m. the storm was located directly over Idaho Falls and is nearly stationary.

Winds are gusting up to 60 mph.

NWS officials say damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected.

The cities impacted include Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Osgood.

