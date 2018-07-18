Sleepy driver hits road sign and light pole on Highway 20

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A sleepy driver hit a road sign and light pole before crashing on US Highway 20 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes and the driver hit the Exit 313 (Hitt Road) sign and a light pole before coming to a rest.

Medics were called to the scene and the driver had some minor bumps and bruises but was not taken to the hospital, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Chris Weadick.

Drowsiness was the cause of the crash, according to Weadick, and police encourage all drivers to remember the following signs that it’s time to pull over:

– Difficulty focusing, frequent blinking, or heavy eyelids

– Daydreaming; wandering/disconnected thoughts

– Trouble remembering the last few miles driven; missing exits or traffic signs

– Yawning repeatedly or rubbing your eyes

– Trouble keeping your head up

– Drifting from your lane, tailgating, or hitting a shoulder rumble strip

– Feeling restless and irritable