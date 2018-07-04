Stranded boaters rescued near Keefer’s Island in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A family was rescued by emergency responders Wednesday after getting stranded in a boat on the Snake River.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Keefer’s Island area around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a non-motorized boat that couldn’t get back to shore, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesman Kerry Hammon.

The fire department sent a swimmer to help an adult and four children who were in the boat. The sheriff’s office then towed the boat back to shore.

No one was injured.