Stranded boaters rescued near Keefer’s Island in Idaho Falls
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — A family was rescued by emergency responders Wednesday after getting stranded in a boat on the Snake River.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Keefer’s Island area around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a non-motorized boat that couldn’t get back to shore, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesman Kerry Hammon.
The fire department sent a swimmer to help an adult and four children who were in the boat. The sheriff’s office then towed the boat back to shore.
No one was injured.
