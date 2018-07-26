Streets flood, vehicle submerged following massive downpour

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is responding to numerous calls of flooded streets and underpasses following a severe thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.

Reports of flooding have come from the area of Lomax Street, Melody Street, Northgate Mile, Holmes Avenue and numerous other streets.

At least one vehicle is stuck in water under the Northgate Mile overpass. Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says drivers should avoid the area while firefighters respond.

There have been no reports of injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com has crews throughout the city and will update this story with additional details as we learn them.

