The perfect summer meal, all in one tasty and colorful kabob
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Published at
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Summer is the perfect time to cook outdoors and what says outdoor cooking better than kabobs? I love to use my grill and kabobs are an easy and tasty way to prepare an entire meal on one skewer.
One of my favorites is my teriyaki chicken kabobs. The sauce is flavorful and combines perfectly with the char of a barbecue. And these kabobs are versatile. You can substitute all types of different colorful veggies or even fruit if you’d like. The secret is uniformity so that everything is done at the same time. Other than that, this is one of the simplest summer meals you can make.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.net.
Respond to this story