The perfect summer meal, all in one tasty and colorful kabob

Summer is the perfect time to cook outdoors and what says outdoor cooking better than kabobs? I love to use my grill and kabobs are an easy and tasty way to prepare an entire meal on one skewer.

One of my favorites is my teriyaki chicken kabobs. The sauce is flavorful and combines perfectly with the char of a barbecue. And these kabobs are versatile. You can substitute all types of different colorful veggies or even fruit if you’d like. The secret is uniformity so that everything is done at the same time. Other than that, this is one of the simplest summer meals you can make.

Belle’s Teriyaki Chicken Kabobs 1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, grated or ½ teaspoon dried ginger

1/4 cup cold water

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken (breast or thighs) cut into 3 inch chunks

2 zucchini, cut into 2 inch slices

2 cups mushrooms (button or brown)

1 large yellow or red onion, cut into chunks

12 cherry or grape tomatoes

4 small sweet peppers, cut in half (or large chunks or sweet peppers) Combine the marinade ingredients in a large zip lock bag and mix well. Add the chicken and zucchini chunks (this gives them more flavor) and marinate for at least two hours. If you’re using wooden kabobs, soak them in warm water for at least 30 minutes. When the chicken is finished marinating, skewer alternating pieces of chicken and whatever veggies you choose onto the skewers. Cook on a hot grill for about 25 to 30 minutes, rotating the kabobs about every eight minutes until chicken has no pink remaining and veggies are tender.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.net.