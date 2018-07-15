This surprising vegetable dish is full of flavor

I met a wonderful couple the other day that I will never forget. He told me he was 90 and she didn’t divulge her age, but both of them looked wonderful and happy. They had been married for decades. They both love to cook and he was a former chef. We talked for a long time about food and cooking and how our easiest recipes are often are best. And as we chatted, I was able to glean a recipe that sounded a bit strange, but turned out to be fabulous.

It is a perfect side dish for just about any meal and it only uses three ingredients. I call it Cauliflower Casserole and even if you aren’t a big fan of vegetables, this dish is sure to please. It is tangy and cheesy and full of crunchy texture.

I know that my new friends read this column every week, so I want to say thank you for the great new addition to my recipe file!

Belle’s Cauliflower Casserole 1 head Cauliflower, stem and leaves removed and cut into bite sized pieces.

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese Place cauliflower in a large pot of boiling water and cook for about 10 minutes. Drain. Mix together the mayonnaise and cheese in a large bowl. Add the cauliflower and toss to coat. Place in a lightly sprayed 9 by 13 inch baking dish and bake in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.