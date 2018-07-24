Toddler hit by pickup truck in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 2-year-old chid was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on the 200 block of I Street around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. The child was hurt, but police don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening, and EMTs did not take anyone to the hospital.

Idaho Falls Police are reconstructing the scene of the accident, but there are no road closures. Investigators ask the public to avoid the area until officers are finished.

The case is under investigation and will be reviewed for possible charges against the driver of the pickup.