Toddler’s body pulled from Salmon River

Share This

SALMON — A 2-year-old girl was found dead in the Salmon River Tuesday morning.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 calls around 10:50 a.m. of an emergency at the river.

Deputies, Salmon ambulance crews and the Quick Response Unit responded to the Elk Bend area of the river where they found the toddler had died, according to Sheriff Steve Penner.

Penner says the girl was a local resident but additional details have not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and the Lemhi County Coroner’s Office.