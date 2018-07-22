UPDATE: Traffic clears following Pocatello crash

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Pocatello

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
File photo | EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

POCATELLO – All vehicles have been removed from the scene. More information will be released when available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO – At this time, Idaho State Police is investigating a crash southbound on I-15 at milepost 74, three miles north of the Pocatello Creek exit.

Traffic is backing up due to the crash and motorist should expect delays.

More information will be relayed as it becomes available.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss