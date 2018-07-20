Tree fire spreads to two Idaho Falls homes
Mike Price, Natalia Hepworth & Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 300 block of East 13th Street in Idaho Falls.
The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. It started on a tree and spread to two homes, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The fire extended into the attic of one of the houses.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
It’s unknown if anyone was inside the homes when the fire started but nobody was reported injured.
EastIdahoNews.com has a team on the scene and we will post updates as we learn more.
Respond to this story