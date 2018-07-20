Tree fire spreads to two Idaho Falls homes

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 300 block of East 13th Street in Idaho Falls.

The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. It started on a tree and spread to two homes, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The fire extended into the attic of one of the houses.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside the homes when the fire started but nobody was reported injured.

EastIdahoNews.com has a team on the scene and we will post updates as we learn more.