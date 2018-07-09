Truck rolls off Boise cliff, lands on vehicle traveling below

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BOISE — On Sunday, July 8, at approximately 1:37 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash on SH21 near milepost 22, near Robie Creek.

Jason Partch, 25, of Boise, was traveling northbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Michael Tetrick, 56, of Middleton, had parked and exited a 2001 Ford F250 towing a trailer.

Tetrick had parked on Mores Creek Rim Road and left the vehicle. The brakes of the Ford failed, it rolled down the road and off the cliff, where it landed on the Chevrolet.

Partch and his passenger were wearing seatbelts and no one was transported to the hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.