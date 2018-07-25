Twin Butte Fire 100 percent contained, caused by burn barrel

Share This

MENAN — The Twin Butte Fire was fully contained as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee said the blaze, which was between Rexburg and Sage Junction, burned about 615 acres before containment.

RELATED | Twin Butte Fire grows to 600 acres

The cause of the wildfire was a controlled fire inside a burn barrel at a rural residence, Madison County Fire Department Assistant Chief Troyce Miskin told EastIdahoNews.com. The fire escaped the barrel and spread from private land in Madison County onto BLM land.

Firefighters with BLM, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Central Fire District, Madison County Fire Department, Hamer Volunteer Fire Department and Roberts Volunteer Fire Department all assisted with the blaze. The federal agencies are continuing to monitor the area for flare ups.

This was the fourth wildfire near the Menan Buttes this season — the Cinder Butte Fire, North Butte Fire and Badger Point Fire were extinguished earlier this month. The first three fires were caused by people shooting explosive targets.

“It’s very dry out there and activities we could normally perform without too much trouble, can cause problems,” Miskin said. “We need to be extra diligent and pay attention to conditions.”