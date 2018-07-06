Two arrested in connection to Preston gunfire

PRESTON — Two people were arrested after reports of a gun being fired.

The Preston Police Department responded to the area of South 300 East after multiple 911 calls reporting people yelling and the sound of a gunshot.

According to a news release from the Preston Police Department, no one was injured as a result of the gunshot.

Officers took Bret Stanley Hansen and BreAnn Choules into custody. Hansen was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of three felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits.

Choules was arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery.

No details were available regarding the circumstances of the gunshot. Police Chief Mike Peterson was not immediately available for comment on the situation.