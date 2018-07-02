Two hospitalized after car hits power pole

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car accident at Holmes and 49th South.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with BCSO tells EastIdahoNews.com an adult female and a three-year-old child hit a power pole at just before 6:00 Monday night.

Both were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Rocky Mountain Power also responded to the accident. Their website is reporting one outage in that area. Crews are working to restore power.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

We will post more information when it is available.