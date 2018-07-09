Unique cafe opening in old Idaho Falls bakery location

IDAHO FALLS — Babe’s Bakery is gone, but it looks like its longtime location at 1900 Channing Way is soon going to be the home of 1 Fine Cafe. They are shooting for a Sept. 1 opening.

The operators are billing it as a fast casual restaurant offering dishes that feature their handcrafted breads. “Fast casual” means customers order at the counter and have their food and drink delivered to their tables. Wine and beer will be sold. There will be a designated floor person providing service to patrons by making sure their needs/wants (water and coffee refills, plate clearing, condiment fetching, etc.) are met.

From their Facebook page:

“The cool twist to the cafe is customers (adults included) are encouraged to draw, sketch, or paint on provided paper canvases that cover the tables and easels placed around the restaurant. The art media will include colored and graphite pencils, crayons, and watercolor paints (easels only). Aprons will be provided to protect clothing. The idea is for people to do something interesting and fun while they wait for their food. There will be a wall displaying some of the art that customers complete.”

There will be breads, danish, and sweets for retail sale.

The menus are available for review at http://www.1finecafe.com.

Menus are subject to change and will vary with the seasons, with lighter fare in spring and summer, more comfort food in the fall and winter.

For more information, call (970) 389-9569.

This story originally appeared on BizMojo Idaho. It is posted here with permission.