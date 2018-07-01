UPDATE: Ammon foothills fire contained, 15-20 acres burned

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.

The fire burning in the Ammon foothills has been contained, according to spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Crews will remain on scene into the evening to keep an eye on any hot spots.

Around 15-20 acres burned.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports that around ten acres have burned in a fire that started around 3 p.m. Sunday about six miles east of Idaho Falls on East Sunnyside Road.

High winds are making things challenging, but crews are circling around and working hard to contain it, according to a Facebook post.

There is no threat to homes, structures or people at this point.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMMON — Crews are currently on the scene of a field fire in the foothills off of East Sunnyside Road in Ammon.

Approximately five acres have burned, according to spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The Ammon Fire Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Ucon Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is on scene. Crews have called for the Bureau of Land Management to assist.

Hammon says at this point, there is no threat to structures or people.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.