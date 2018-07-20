UPDATE: Dual house fire causes estimated $30,000 in damage

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Friday, July 20, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on the 300 block of 13th Street in Idaho Falls.13th Street Fire Idaho Falls Fire Department

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames coming from in between the exterior of two homes in the backyard. A small shed, power lines, a large pine tree, and wood and vinyl fencing were all damaged by the fire. Due to the involvement of two homes, the fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire, and additional crews responded.

The fire did extend into the attic of one of the homes. However, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from extending to the rest of the home or other homes in the area.

Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power responded to the scene to turn off utilities.

The property owners from both homes were absent at the time of the fire. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The combined damage is estimated at $30,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.