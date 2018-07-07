UPDATE: Fire destroys barn, camp trailers in Ucon

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

UCON – On July 7 at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 6020 E.129th N for a report of a fire threatening multiple structures.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a barn and two camp trailers engulfed in flames, as well as fire that had extended along the ditch bank. The fire was threatening a single-family mobile home as well as a shed and other structures in the area. The fire did extend into the outside wall of the mobile home, but firefighters were able to keep it from extending into the rest of the home or into the skirting underneath the home.

RELATED | Fire crews investigating house fire in Ucon

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was first on scene and helped secure the area as crews arrived. Idaho Falls Fire Department had three engines, a water tender, light truck, heavy brush truck, tactical truck, an ambulance and a battalion chief respond. Ucon Fire Department also responded with a tactical truck and tender. Roads leading to the home were closed for approximately one hour as a safety precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We would like to remind the community to be very cautious with anything that could cause a spark as the temperatures rise and brush continues to dry out, especially when there are windy conditions. If you see smoke or flames, please call 911 as soon as possible to report the issue.