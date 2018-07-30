UPDATE: Grassy Ridge Fire now 88 percent contained

DUBOIS – The Grassy Ridge Fire is now 88-percent contained as of Monday night. There has been no increase in size since Monday morning when it was nearly 104,000 acres.

Fire resources continued to reinforce containment lines by cold-trailing the perimeter of the fire. Crews are also protecting the remaining green islands within the perimeter of the fire, although it was noted that one island was burning in the interior of the fire.

Based on the current situation, there will not be a night-shift assigned. All night-shift resources will be utilized on day-shift when they become available. Local resources will be released back to their units when no longer needed.

The road closures on A-2 and the Red Road were lifted. County Law Enforcement check point resources have been removed but a roving patrol will be present to assure that anyone using these roads travel at a safe rate of speed for current conditions to ensure the safety of our firefighters. Please drive slowly and cautiously if traveling on these roads, as fire crews are still working along the roads.

For information on wildfire smoke the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has a fact sheet that can be found here.

There are currently five crews and 273 people working together on this fire, 22 engines, eight bulldozers, seven water tenders and three helicopters.

