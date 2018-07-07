UPDATE: US Highway 26 near Swan Valley reopened following crash Saturday afternoon

Share This

UPDATE 5:03 p.m.

SWAN VALLEY – Both lanes of US Highway 26 are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SWAN VALLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on US Highway 26 at milepost 376 near Swan Valley.

The highway is blocked in both directions and witnesses say at least one motorcycle and a truck pulling a camper trailer were involved in the wreck.

Police have not said if anyone is injured but investigators remain on the scene.

Motorists should expect major delays.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.