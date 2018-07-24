UPDATE: Twin Butte Fire grows to 600 acres

Idaho Highway 33 was open again as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MENAN — A portion of Idaho Highway 33 has been closed due to yet another wildfire that is burning near the Menan Buttes. This fire is located just west of East Butte Road between Idaho Highway 33 and Twin Butte Road.

East Butte Road and Twin Butte Road are also closed, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Twin Butte Fire started around 1 p.m. and has burned 600 acres. The Bureau of Land Management sent eight fire engines, a bulldozer and a helicopter to fight the blaze.

Full containment is expected by 10 p.m.

This is the fourth wildfire near the Menan Buttes this season — the Cinder Butte Fire, North Butte Fire and Badger Point Fire were extinguished earlier this month. The Badger Point Fire was contained on Monday. All of the previous butte fires were caused by people shooting explosive targets.

The cause of the Twin Butte Fire has not been determined.

Follow EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Courtesy Dustin Cosby