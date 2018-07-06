Utah Dollar Ridge Fire burns 47K acres; 1,100 evacuated, US 40 remains closed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Dollar Ridge Fire near Strawberry Reservoir burned an additional 5,000 acres overnight, fire officials said as crews prepared Friday morning to fight the massive blaze for the sixth day.

The fire has burned more than 47,000 acres and remains 4 percent contained, fire officials said. KSL.com reports it has forced about 1,100 people from their homes, and destroyed 90 structures since it began Sunday.

U.S. 40 remains closed in the area, as do parts of state Route 208 and Sams Wash Road, KSL TV’s Haley Smith reported.

Smoke from Utah’s wildfires could be seen throughout parts of the state and is affecting air quality is some areas, according to KSL Meteorologist Grant Weyman.

The Dollar Ridge Fire began Sunday and is believed to be human caused.

