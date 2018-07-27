Utah man arrested in east Idaho after 2 police pursuits

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo: Caribou County Jail

BANCROFT — On Thursday, July 26, at 8:19 p.m., the Idaho State Police received a call from Box Elder County, Utah about a pursuit suspect who had fled into Idaho on Interstate 15.

Idaho State Police troopers were able to locate the vehicle, but had to discontinue the pursuit for safety reasons when the driver entered the construction zone on I-15 near McCammon.

The driver was later located on U.S. Highway 30 by Bannock County deputies, but again, responding units had to discontinue for public safety reasons. The vehicle was located a third time by Idaho State Police south of Bancroft. The driver again attempted to evade police.

Idaho State Police troopers, with the assistance of Caribou County deputies, were able to stop the vehicle near Old Highway 30 and Talmage Road, southeast of Bancroft.

The driver, Adam Cook, 34, of Logan, Utah, was arrested and transported to the Caribou County jail.

Cook was charged with felony eluding and driving without privileges.