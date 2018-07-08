Utah man hospitalized following crash near Declo

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

DECLO – On Saturday, July 7 at approximately 6:00 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of westbound Interstate 84 from exit 216 and southbound State Highway 25, north of Declo, ID.

Greg Hansen, 55, of Salt Lake City was driving westbound on Interstate 84 on a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hansen exited the interstate at exit 216, failed to yield at a stop sign and entered the intersection of State Highway 25. Joe Anderson, 59, of Jackson, ID, was driving southbound on State Highway 25 in a 1991 Ford F25 pick-up and collided with Hansen’s Harley Davidson. Hansen was ejected from the motorcycle. Both vehicles came to rest down an embankment off of the southbound shoulder of State Highway 25. Hansen was wearing a helmet, and Anderson was wearing a seatbelt.

Hansen was transported by air ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello. He was later transported by air ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.