Vandals who broke 17 windows at elementary school have been identified, police say

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Police say they have identified and talked to two individuals who caused damage to Fox Hollow Elementary on Monday.

Holly Cook, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com two juveniles under the age of 13 were identified after police put up a Facebook post asking the community for help in finding whoever was responsible for smashing 17 window panes at the school.

RELATED | Police search for vandals who broke 17 windows at local elementary school

Several tips came in and after speaking with kids in the community, Cook says police were eventually led to the two juveniles who admitted to causing around $7,000 of damage to the school.

“This is another example of exceptional community policing,” Cook said.

The main perpetrator of the vandalism will be charged, although Cook did not specify what those charges will be. It is undetermined if charges will be filed against the second juvenile.