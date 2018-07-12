Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe to headline inaugural Idaho RockFest

IDAHO FALLS –Vince Neil, the voice of Mötley Crüe, is scheduled to perform as the headline artist at the inaugural Idaho RockFest next month.

“There’s never been a festival of this magnitude in our region, so we’re looking forward to bringing A-list rock and metal entertainment to their loyal fanbase here,” said Ron Heyrend, who is producing the event for EKR Entertainment. It will run from Aug. 24 to 25 at Melaleuca Field.

In addition to Neil, the lineup includes ’80s favorites RATT, Dokken, Warrant, Sebastian Bach, Great White, and Lynch Mob.

Heyrend told EastIdahoNews.com the Idaho RockFest is something he has been working on for quite a while. He has traveled across the country with his family attending concerts.

“Music speaks to people,” said Heyrend.

Creating EKR Entertainment became Heyrend’s mission as he noticed the Idaho Falls community has a lack of entertainment other than going to restaurants and out for drinks. The idea is to bring affordable entertainment anyone can enjoy.

EKR Entertainment is in negotiations with one of the largest country music stars in the United States. Heyrend also plans on bringing large name hip-hop artist as well. He declined to give further details at this time, but he said to expect events from EKR Entertainment throughout the year.

Single and two-day passes to the Idaho RockFest can be purchased here. Cost is $99 for the two-day pass, or $60 for Aug. 24 (Friday) or $75 for Aug. 25 (Saturday).