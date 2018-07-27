Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter with viral YouTube videos says the media and government have failed America

Charlie LeDuff has an impressive resume.

He won a Pulitzer Prize while reporting for The New York Times.

He left the newspaper after 12 years, moved back to his hometown of Detroit and began working for the local Fox affiliate.

In 2012, a YouTube video of his reporting on Meals on Wheels, where he actually ate cat food on television, became one of the top links of all time on Reddit.

He squatted with a squatter (while dressed in a bathrobe), golfed the entire length of Detroit, canoed the most polluted river in Michigan, exposed corruption and held the powerful accountable.

In 2013, he met with Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News, and convinced the executive to let him travel the country and tell stories the media was ignoring. His series, The Americans, aired for three years before LeDuff left television.

Now he’s working in a Detroit diner so he can have health benefits, and he’s just completed his fourth book: Sh*tshow!: The Country’s Collapsing and the Ratings Are Great.

LeDuff believes the media and government are out of touch with the average American and he’s not afraid to express his opinion.

He spoke via FaceTime from his Detroit home with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton this week, and nothing was off limits.