WATCH: The best of the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show

IDAHO FALLS — Over 10 shells exploded every second for 31 minutes Wednesday night as an estimated 200,000 spectators watched the 26th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show.

The largest Independence Day fireworks show west of the Mississippi River dazzled spectators with high-flying shells, cutting-edge special effects and artistic choreography all synchronized to patriotic messages and inspiring music.

