Score free food from Wendy’s today – but only if you know the secret password

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Business

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — It’s National Chicken Tender Day and Wendy’s across the country are giving away free food – but only if you know the secret password.

The restaurant chain’s Twitter account announced the special phrase you need to score two free chicken tenders: “Winner, winner chicken tender.”

The offer is valid while supplies last at participating locations.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss