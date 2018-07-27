Score free food from Wendy’s today – but only if you know the secret password
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — It’s National Chicken Tender Day and Wendy’s across the country are giving away free food – but only if you know the secret password.
The restaurant chain’s Twitter account announced the special phrase you need to score two free chicken tenders: “Winner, winner chicken tender.”
The offer is valid while supplies last at participating locations.
Want your 2-pc Chicken Tenders for free? The password is "Winner, Winner Chicken Tender." Come to Wendy's today only to celebrate #NationalChickenTendersDay. While supplies last! pic.twitter.com/Rr93Ct0JYG
— Wendy's (@Wendys) July 27, 2018
