Why is it so smoky in eastern Idaho?

IDAHO FALLS – Several of you have called and emailed our newsroom asking why there’s so much smoke in the air.

We contacted the Bureau of Land Management office in Idaho Falls and were told it’s due to wildfires burning all over the west.

“Smoke travels along the jet stream. We don’t have any active fires in the immediate area though,” Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com.

There are six major fires burning in Utah, including the Dollar Ridge Fire, which has burned some 47,000 acres and possibly burned dozens of homes. It has also caused some evacuations.

There are also multiples fires burning in California. CNN reports Santa Barbara County in California has declared a state of emergency due to wildfire.

Several wildfires are scorching other western United States and forcing hundreds to evacuate from their homes, with one person killed in a blaze near California’s border with Oregon.

Locally, the wildfires have been relatively small so far. The 41-acre Cinder Fire south of Idaho Highway 33 between Rexburg and Sage Junction was fully contained Friday morning.

A small wildfires ignited about five miles miles southwest of American Falls on June 14.