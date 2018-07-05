Wildfire burning near ID-33 between Rexburg and Sage Junction

Courtesy Bureau of Land Management

REXBURG — Bureau of Land Management firefighters are battling a small wildfire south of Idaho Highway 33 between Rexburg and Sage Junction.

The Cinder Fire started Thursday afternoon and has burned 43 acres so far, according to local BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee.

Four fire engines, a bulldozer, a water tender, and one helicopter are battling the blaze.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by 8 p.m. Thursday, Griffee said.

