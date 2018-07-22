UPDATE: Wildfire near Menan Buttes forces closure of ID 33

MENAN — Another wildfire ignited near the Menan Buttes Sunday and has forced the partial closure of Idaho Highway 33.

The Badger Point Fire started about nine miles west of Rexburg and Beaver Dick Park, and high winds are pushing it toward the highway.

Fire crews from Jefferson County, Madison County and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene.

It was about 80 acres at 5 p.m. Sunday and containment was expected by 8 p.m. Monday

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This is the third wildfire near the Menan Buttes this season — the Cinder Butte Fire and North Butte Fire were extinguished earlier this month.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

