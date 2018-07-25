Wind topples storage units, lightning causes fires as summer storm rips through east Idaho

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A wicked summer storm caused wind damage and fires across eastern Idaho Wednesday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department received 11 calls for help between 2:30-6:30 p.m. Most of the calls were for downed electrical lines and small fires that started because of the storm.

GALLERY: Your photos from Wednesday’s storm

Lightning caused a small fire on the Iona Hill that burned around 10 acres and did not damage any structures. It started on a small plot of BLM land. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and BLM both responded and an engine was staged by homes as a precautionary measure.

Here’s when electricity should be restored tonight

The wind brought down trees and ruined signs at several homes and businesses. Winds up to 60 mph were reported across the area.

A storage business is facing thousands of dollars in damages after large wooden framing blew over in the storm.

Ryan Josephson, the owner of All Season Maintenance and Storage, says the company was in the process of adding 40 units to their facility at 1411 East Iona Road.

“We were framing and starting to put trusses on the roof and the storm just blew in and unfortunately knocked the walls over,” Josephson says.

Storage Units blown over on Iona Road. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Fortunately, everyone had left for the day when the frames blew over around 4 p.m.

“It’s mother nature. You can’t control her,” Josephson said. “I’m just frustrated because we’re set back for construction.”

He said he’s unsure of how many unfinished units were damaged but construction is now several weeks behind because of the storm.