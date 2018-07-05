Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend at Idaho Falls gas station

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was arrested early Thursday morning after police say she stabbed her boyfriend at a gas station.

Natasha Cook, 34, was taken into custody on one charge of aggravated assault.

Police were called to the Stinker Station at 1485 W. Broadway around 3 a.m. where they found a 34-year-old man bleeding, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook. The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Cook was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. She is expected to appear in court Thursday.