Woman killed in rollover crash near Weiser

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, July 2, Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 89, just north of Weiser.

Judith Chan, 77, of New Meadows, was driving a 2002 Lexus L43 sedan south on U.S. 95 near milepost 89 when she crossed over the northbound lanes and went off the east side of the road. The vehicle struck a power pole and then rolled. Chan succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Chan was wearing a seat belt. Notification has been made to next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.