Woman sentenced for shooting at man in car

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who shot at a man while he was in his car was sentenced Monday.

Tanisha Hill, 39, was sentenced to five years in prison with two years fixed and three years indeterminate. District Judge Dane suspended the sentence for four years placing Hill on probation.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark told EastIdahoNews.com that Hill was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hill pleaded guilty a reduced charge of unlawfully discharging of a weapon at a vehicle.

Clark said the victim did not tell investigators he was ever in fear for his life. One of the requirements to justify a charge of aggravated assault is the victim must show they feared for their life because of the perpetrator’s actions.

Hill reportedly fired a gun at least six times. None of the shots made contact with the victim.

“He said, ‘She wasn’t trying to shoot me, she was just trying to bust up my car,'” Clark said about the victim’s reasoning for not feeling in danger. “Which makes sense if you look at where the vehicle was shot. It was actually quite a ways away from where the person (the victim) was.”

Hill is still awaiting sentencing for failing to notify law enforcement of an accident.

Immediately after the shooting, Hill was involved in a hit-and-run crash on the corner of Gallup Street and Woodruff Avenue.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

She smashed her car through a stop sign, two sections of fence and a shed full of patio equipment.

“I was sitting watching TV and I heard a big boom and some car had jumped the curb, took the fence, took the stop sign and kept going,” Idaho Falls homeowner Dee Brown said at the time.

Hill’s sentencing on the other charge is scheduled for Aug. 23.