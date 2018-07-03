Zoo Idaho in Pocatello closed after wild bear breaks in

The following is a news release from Zoo Idaho in Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Zoo Idaho’s veterinarian was doing his rounds Tuesday morning when he spotted a wild black bear on zoo grounds.

Before wildlife officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game could arrive, the bear climbed high into a tree at the zoo. Wildlife officers are currently at Zoo Idaho waiting for the bear to come down to a safe height in order to tranquilize the bear. A culvert trap has also been deployed.

Zoo Idaho will remain closed until the bear has been relocated. Zoo Idaho staff ask the public to avoid the area to help minimize disturbances that would further scare the bear and keep it in the tree.