14-year-old Ririe teen missing since Monday, officials say

RIRIE – The parents of a Ririe teen are concerned about their son after he ran away from home Monday August 20.

The teen is 14-year-old Jared Silveira. His father, Jordan Silveira, is a firefighter/EMT with Central Fire District’s Station 2. His mom’s name is Melissa Silveira.

Courtney Youngstrom, a spokeswoman for Central Fire District, is speaking on behalf of Jared’s parents.

Youngstrom tells EastIdahoNews.com Jared was last seen Sunday August 19 at his home in Ririe. When Jared and Melissa woke up the next morning, Jared had written a note saying he was grown up and could be on his own to make his own decisions.

Jared left on foot headed south on Interstate 15.

Youngstrom says Jared was wearing black combat boots with blue jeans and a gray t-shirt. He was carrying a green military pack and had a pocket knife in his possession.

In an email to EastIdahoNews.com, Jason Averill, who works with Jared’s father at the fire station, says Jared is 6’2″ and weighs 250 pounds.

“Kind of hard to miss but also the kind of kid who could almost pass for an adult,” Averill writes.

Jordan was recently named the “Responder of the Year,” according to Averill.

“(Jordan Silveira) is a great guy, gives back a ton to the community, and could use some help. Jordan can’t sleep and is worried sick about his son Jared.”

A search is being conducted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see Jared or have information that would help in the search, please call the Sheriff’s office at (208) 745-9210. You can also call Jordan Silveira at (208) 351-4278 or (208) 201-2545.