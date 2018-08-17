17-year-old rescued from Snake River after suffering injury

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews rescued a 17-year-old male from the Snake River Tuesday evening.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the teen, who has not been identified, was swimming near a private dock in a neighborhood north of the Sage Lakes Golf Course.

The teen suffered an injury in the water, and had to be transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The extent of the injury is unknown.

No other individuals were involved, and crews had cleared the scene by 7:30 p.m.

No other information is expected to be released.