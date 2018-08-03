$3.99 million supplemental levy passes in Madison School District 321

REXBURG — Voters in Madison School District 321 chose to renew a two-year $3.99 million supplemental levy.

On Tuesday, 705 voters cast in favor of the measure, and 260 voted against (73 percent to 27 percent).

The levy was originally approved in 2015, and this vote will continue the measure for another two years. (It will mean a levy of about $2 million per year.)

“We take our fiscal responsibility very seriously and are grateful for your continued support,” the district wrote on its Facebook page. “These funds will go a long way in assisting Madison to continue being the finest school district in Idaho.”

Madison School District hopes to purchase new textbooks, upgrade classroom technology, install security cameras and bulletproof glass on some windows, and restore two days to the school year with the money. Click here for more details on the levy.